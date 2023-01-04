Madisonville native Kenny White Jr. had six points, one steal and five defensive rebounds to help the Murray State Racers beat the Bradley Braves 67-58 on Wednesday night in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball action.

“He’s got good length for us,” Racers head coach Steve Prohm said of White. “I thought that helped us around the basket some tonight, he got a couple rebounds defensively which was big for us. He’s a guy that just continues to grow. You want to put him in situations where you can drive the ball, play in space. He’s a guy that can guard a lot of different positions because of his versatility. His length and he continues to improve and we need him.”

White has started all 15 games for MSU this season.

The Braves jumped out an early eight-point lead, but the Racers would rally to take the lead late in the first half, taking a seven-point lead into the locker room at 34-27. By halftime, junior Quincy Anderson had grabbed his 1,000th collegiate career point.

In the second half, the Racers jumped out to a 10-point lead with 6:03 left at 55-45. With 4:59 to go, the Racers had the crowd roaring as they carried a 13-point lead at 59-46.

The Racers won almost every category Wednesday night in scoring with points in the paint 36-22, points off turnovers at 16-10, second chance points at 14-11 and fast break points 11-6. The Racers had four players score in double figures with DJ Burns leading the way with 16 points including four for four from the line and picked up a double-double with 10 rebounds. Rob Perry, Jacobi Wood and Brian Moore Jr. each had 10 points on the night with Perry going three for three from the line while Moore Jr. went four for four and Wood went six for seven. Perry also knocked down one three-pointer and picked up four rebounds, all on the defensive side of the glass. Woods had five rebounds with one on the offensive side of the glass and four on the defensive side. Quincy Anderson had seven points of his own including one three-pointer and four rebounds with one on the offensive side of the glass and three on the defensive side. As a team, the Racers had 39 rebounds on the night. In scoring overall, the Racers shot 43.1% from the field including 23.1% from three.

Prohm said they had a tough little start just trying to get a feeling for their opponent, but that they were able to really respond and finish the half well. Burns said it was just about getting adjusted and once they saw what the competing battle was, they were able to take advantage of it. He said whatever the team needed him to do to win, he was willing to do. Both Moore Jr. and Burns talked about how coach Prohm is a very open guy as they were able to have conversations with him on the sideline during the game and how his office is always open. Burns said in intense moments on the court such as when a teammate got upset at a call Wednesday night, it’s his job to go calm him down and stand up for him.

“It’s a big win, but it’s just one win and now we’re on to the next game,” Prohm said.

The Racers’ next game is Saturday Jan. 7 as they hit the road to take on the Drake Bulldogs with tipoff at 5 p.m.