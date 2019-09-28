Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central 5, Union County 2: Central extends their winning streak to three matches with a 5-2 road win on Thursday. Katelyn Cavanaugh recorded a hat trick with three goals and had one assist. Priya Holmes also scored a goal and recorded two assists. Christalynn Schauss scored a goal and Keri Reynolds picked up an assist.
Goaltender Kire Peyton made seven saves and allowed two goals for the Lady Storm. Central is keeping pace with Madisonville North Hopkins in the 2nd Region standings with the Lady Storm going into the weekend with a record of 12-5-0.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central 2, Grayson County 1: Gavin Lear scored both Storm goals for Central. Colin Garrett recorded an assist in the road match. Chase Garrett was solid in goal for Central as he made seven saves and gave up one goal. Central enters the weekend with a 4-7-3 record.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.