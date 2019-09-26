The Hopkins County Central Athletic Hall of Fame will induct three individuals to the 2019 class Friday night during halftime of Storm's football game with McLean County.
Among the inductees of are former Storm football and basketball player Albert Jackson, who went on to play at the University of Georgia. Another inductee is Keri Barnes Langer, former Lady Storm basketball star and holder of many school records for the school's softball team.
The third individual inductee will be Jennifer (Jake) Cummins Fulkerson, who is an honorary inductee for her playing days at West Hopkins High School for the Lady Rebelettes basketball and softball programs. Fulkerson later went on to coach and was an assistant coach under Nancy Oldham for the Lady Storm's regional championship basketball team in 1999.
The final group to be inducted is the 2008 and 2009 Lady Storm back-to-back regional golf champions, who were coached by Mike Zimmer. Members of the team included Kathryn Cartwright, Ashleigh Howerton, Taylor Howerton, Lauren Lacy, Kendall Bryant, Kaitlin Moore, Rebecca Sprague, Hannah Tow and Ashley Eastwood.
