The 2nd Region Policy Board is now accepting applications for an assigning secretary position for volleyball.
The responsibilities include working with the KHSAA 2nd Region ensuring good communication with all of the member schools during the season and off-season along with the KHSAA, officials and the policy board. The position also assigns KHSAA certified officials to all varsity, junior varsity and freshmen events. Other responsibilities are to adhere to other directives from the 2nd Region policy board including the fee schedule to be paid to officials, policies and an annual evaluation process.
Interested applicants should submit a cover letter along with a resume to Policy Board Chairman Kent Akin at 6625 Hopkinsville Road Madisonville, Ky. 42431 or by email at kent.akin@hopkins.kyschools.us. The deadline for all application materials is Feb. 15, 2020. Interviews will immediately begin after the deadline.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.