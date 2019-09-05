Coming off a shutout loss at home last Friday, Hopkins County Central is preparing to take on Muhlenberg County on the road this week. Both teams enter play looking for their first win of the season.
"Muhlenberg County is a good team. We've struggled against them over the past couple of years," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "They're going to be solid. They have a good quarterback. They played some tough competition in the first two weeks against Logan County and Trigg County, so their scores aren't indicative of what kind of team they are. We know that it's going to be a tough game this week."
The Mustangs haven't found a way to score through two weeks this season, they lost to Trigg County 40-0 at home to open the season and lost 59-0 last week at Logan County.
Central has been going through some struggles of their own this season, losing against Union County last week 42-0. Last time Central faced Muhlenberg in 2018, the Mustangs won 14-6 at home.
The Storm have also been dealing with some injuries both minor and major within the team. Last week against Union, Dreyton Grimes and Donovan Harris both left the game with ankle injuries, and Adrian Stringer is still taping up his right pinkie, which he dislocated in a week one loss at Webster County.
"We're still evaluating Grimes and Harris to see where they're at," Wood said. "There's also some sickness going around the locker room, so we're just trying to stay healthy."
"Losing Donovan and Dreyton is a big loss for us both offensively and defensively," said Blasin Moore. "We've just got to execute this week."
Penalties have also been a factor for Central. There have been a couple drives so far this year where the Storm found the endzone, but a flag against them would ultimately kill any momentum they had in the drive.
"We got to sharpen up with all the penalties we had last week," Moore said. "The offense needs to get passes and be where we need to be."
Coach Wood and Stringer both said that the offensive line is improving to give Stringer enough time in the pocket, especially with the Central running game going down with injuries.
"Nolan Adams will be the one running for us for now," Stringer said. "We're probably going to pass more, and I'll take it myself if I have to."
Before practice on Wednesday, Wood brought in a guest speaker, former Paducah Tilghman and Logan County football coach Steve Duncan to motivate the guys both physically and spiritually.
"Coach Duncan is a part of a group called 46 Power in western Kentucky," Wood said. "They're a Christian group, and they get together to pray that everyone has a safe season and for the young men to make the right decisions and do the right things in their life."
Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m.
