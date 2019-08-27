The Hopkins County Central golf team took over Madisonville Country Club Saturday with their annual invitational that featured 17 teams and 93 golfers. As an extra bonus, rainy weather from a day prior gave way to clear skies to help the event go off without any delays.
"Everything on the weekend went well. The whole event went smooth. We had fast rounds and the course was great," said Central golf coach Blake Nelson. "Pace of play can be an issue, especially at this level, but everything went right. We had the right pairings, we were organized right on how the course was set up."
Besides the pace of play, one thing that added to Nelson's happiness was his team's play. The Storm shot a team score of 326 to place third. Only Daviess County (308) and Henry County (316) had better scores on the day.
"We got third, and I'm very proud" said Nelson. "And if you only count teams in our region, we placed second, which is great. We are only going to keep improving from today, and we are already playing some good golf."
Senior Trae Barber shot the team's low score for the Storm with a 78.
"Trae is always steady and consistent," said Nelson. "He works hard and sets the tone."
His score was backed up by a career-low 79 by Gabe Edwards, an 83 from Blade Byrum and an 86 from Kaleb Adams.
"We had great performances all around. That was the first time Gabe has shot under 80," said Nelson. "And Blade just picked up the game four years ago and also shot his career best 83 at the event."
North's golf team also took part in the invitational shooting a team score 338 to come in at fifth place, and despite the Maroons' team never reaching the top of the leader board, they had a golfer who was hovering near top of the individual standings all day long.
North sophomore Jackson Hill finished runner-up in the tournament shooting 70,which was just two shots off the winning score.
"Just an awesome round; very pleased with his progress," said North head coach Tim Davis. "He was playing against seniors committed to division one schools and still holding his own, and staying in a solid state of mind,"
An 87 from Ben Dickerson, a 90 from Andrew Davis and a 91 from Aaron Munger rounded out the team scores for the Maroons.
"Our best golf is still ahead of us," said Davis. "We are young."
Both Central and North will return to action later today against each other when they meet up at Lakeshore Country Club as the Maroons host the head-to-head match up.
