The girls Region 2 softball tournament was scheduled to kick-off at Hopkins County Central over the weekend, but mother nature had other plans, sending a downpour that left the Lady Storm’s field unplayable. So teams headed south to Christian County.
In the opening round, the Lady Maroons faced Lyon County, a team they had not yet played this season. Madisonville didn’t let the change of venues slow them down, handing the Lady Lyons a first round shutout
Madisonville held Lyon County in the top of the first and added a run in the bottom of the inning after Mackenzie Stoltz doubled to score Zoe Davis, giving the Lady Maroons the first lead of the game 1-0.
Madisonville scored again in the second inning when Sydney Skeen hit a sacrifice to score Kaydence Seargent from third to make it 2-0. In the third, Brenna Sherman hit a double and later scored off a Jaycee Noffsinger single to left field to make it 3-0.
In the fourth inning Madisonville once again held Lyon County scoreless, then poured in 10 more runs to put the game out of reach for the Lady Lyons at 13-0
Mackenzie Stoltz grabbed the win for the Lady Maroons allowing just one hit, zero runs, two walks, and striking out 13 over five innings
2B: A. Prow, B. Sherman, M. Stoltz 3B: B. Sherman HR: B. Sherman, M. Stoltz TB: B. Sherman 9, M. Stoltz 7, Z. Davis 4, A. Prow 2, S. Skeen 2, J. Noffsinger 1 SB: K. Seargent 2, Z. Davis , K. Justice CS: K. Justice, M. Stoltz E: K. Justice, M. Stoltz
Madisonville advanced to the second round, where they played Henderson County Monday night after press time.
