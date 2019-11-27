Before traveling almost five hours to Paintsville for Friday night's 4A semifinal football game, the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons will be making a shorter commute this week to Muhlenberg County to use that school's field for practices in preparation for Johnson Central, who has an artificial turf field.
The football staff about 30 minutes east of Madisonville has graciously opened the gates to their artificial surface field in an effort to help the Maroons acclimate to the turf.
"We haven't played on turf all year," North head coach Jay Burgett said. "My senior year of high school, when we went to the state championship, we practiced at Murray State every day because the old Cardinal Stadium in Louisville had astroturf at the time. I had the idea, and I talked to Muhlenberg County's head coach. We'll be traveling over here for practices to get used to the turf to not only play against Johnson Central, but if we're lucky enough, to make it to the state championship."
The Maroons' players seemed to embrace the idea of practicing at a different field as they see the benefit.
"I really like playing on turf better," senior running back Jeriah Hightower said. "There's more grip, and it's easier for me to make cuts. It'll really help us because we haven't played on a turf field this year, so this will really help us be ready for Friday."
North receiver Marquese Parker agreed with his fellow senior.
"There is a big difference from playing on grass," Parker said. "When it's raining and you're playing on grass, you could get hurt so playing on turf is safer. Playing on grass sometimes, you might slip on a chunk of grass that got stuck in your cleats, but with turf it's a lot easier to run on."
See Maroons/Page B2
In Friday's win over Franklin-Simpson at Maroon Stadium, the turf was torn up with divots, mud and dead grass. With an artificial surface, there's better drainage, and it's an even playing surface, which is good news for offensive players like Hightower and Parker.
The two seniors may be playing on an artificial surface more frequently with Parker committed to Eastern Kentucky University and Hightower receiving offers and visiting colleges, most recently going on a visit to the University of Louisville this past weekend.
"Just being at Louisville last weekend, I love the college football atmosphere," Hightower said. "I can't wait to hopefully be in that situation to play in a huge stadium and have a lot of people watching you. I feel like it takes my game to another level."
The Maroons will be practicing for the rest of the week, even on Thanksgiving, at Muhlenberg County before they hit the road for Friday night's win-or-go-home game.
