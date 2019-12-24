On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Hawaii Bowl: Brigham Young at Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii- ESPN 7 p.m.
Wednesday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
TBA- ESPNU 12:30 p.m.
TBA- ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Third Place Game, Honolulu- ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Honolulu- ESPN2 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Toronto- ESPN 11 a.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia- ABC 1:30 p.m.
Houston at Golden State- ABC 4 p.m.
LA Clippers at LA Lakers- ABC 7 p.m.
LA Clippers at LA Lakers- ESPN 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.