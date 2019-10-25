Local Sports
Friday
Football
Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 25
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Mexico City, Mexico- ESPNU 9:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Mexico City, Mexico- ESPNU 1:55 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Columbia at Dartmouth- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Southern California at Colorado- ESPN2 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Lake Superior State at Notre Dame- NBCSN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Minnesota at Michigan- BTN 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana- BTN 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State- SEC 8 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA- ESPNU 9 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal- GOLF 5:30 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal- GOLF 9:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea- GOLF 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, Tokyo- GOLF 9:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 231: From Montville, Conn.- PARAMOUNT 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3- FOX 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at New Orleans- ESPN 7 p.m.
Utah at LA Lakers- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY
England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan- NBCSN 3 a.m. (Saturday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Köln at FSV Mainz- FS2 1:20 p.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana- FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds- TENNIS 6 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China- TENNIS 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
