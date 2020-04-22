With the Monday announcement of the recommended closure of all K-12 schools to in-person instruction throughout Kentucky for the remainder of the school year, the KHSAA Board of Control today approved the commissioner’s recommendation and announcement by unanimous vote that the 2020 state basketball tournaments will not be resumed, while also approving the cancellation of all regular-season practices and contests as well as all postseason events for all spring sports for the 2019-20 school year.
This means the termination of archery, bass fishing, esports, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field seasons. This will also result in the continuance of all provisions of the Coronavirus Dead Period provisions until further notice.
“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season.
“This is without question the most challenging period I have seen or faced in 36 years in this office. This impacts so many people, but in the end, is in the best interest of public health. We have been especially concerned with the graduating class of 2020, those seniors who put so much into their athletic participation opportunities hoping for one last time to shine before the home crowds or at postseason events.”
The board and staff will continue discussions over the coming weeks to address issues related to the fall season.
“It is far too early in this process and battle against this virus to place an absolute planned schedule or dates out there,” Tackett said. “We remain optimistic about the fall season, even if it isn’t exactly per normal, but we will adhere to the guidance of both federal and state health officials, as well as our own Department of Education and the governor’s office in planning our next steps.”
