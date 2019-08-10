Maroons and Tigers scrimmage

Maroon senior Marquise Parker runs over a Caldwell County defender extending a catch during Friday's preseason action. The scrimmage game versus the Tigers was the first for North this year as they begin the long road to defending their district title. The game concluded after the paper's deadline and full breakdown of all the action will be in Tuesday's edition.

(Jose Juan Ruiz/ The Messenger)

