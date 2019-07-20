Paducah Chiefs 11, Madisonville Miners 6: Alex Rodriguez hit two home runs early in the game, but it wasn't enough as Paducah took advantage of a four-run fifth inning to secure the lead. Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Miners an early 2-0 lead. Paducah responded with a run in the third, but Rodriguez blasted another two-run homer in the third to make it a 4-1 lead for the Miners. The Chiefs cut Madisonville's lead in half witha run in the fourth and four in the fifth to take the lead 6-4. Paducah added two insurance runs in the sixth and three more in te eighth to make it 11-4 going into the bottom of the eighth. Madisonville scored one run in the eighth on a RBI single by Colton Olaisn and Ricky Sisto hit a RBI double in the ninth, but it wasn't enough for the Miners, losing 11-6. Starting pitcher Zack Toth took his fourth loss of the season, bringing his record to 3-4. Toth was pulled out of the game in the fifth inning with one out, he was charged with five runs on six hits and a walk. Toth also struck out five batters.
