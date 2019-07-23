With one of the best tennis seasons in school history in the books, the Madisonville North Hopkins High School boys' team celebrated Saturday with the team's annual banquet held at the high school.
The whole team was present alongside their families, having a meal as they received honors for their actions on the court and relived some of their biggest moments.
This Maroon team finished 22-3 last year, which was a school record and the best season under head coach Bryan Fazenbaker.
"This is definitely the greatest team in this school history, and I'm so proud of the guys and all the work they have put in this year," he said.
North lost their first match of the season, but the team didn't let that affect them, having a historical season the rest of the way.
"Who would've thought after losing the first game we would only lose two more times all year?" asked Fazenbaker. "This is a great group of guys, and I couldn't be prouder to be associated with them."
Each of the players received a small replica trophy in the ceremony, winning an award curtailed specifically toward them.
Kyle Hart won the MVP award on the night. The senior compiled a 15-6 record in the regular season while facing the top seed from every team.
"Kyle has been great for us and has matured as a player throughout this whole year," said Fazenbaker. "He used to be harsh on himself, get himself down, but he has learned a lot through his time. Started practicing more, he started letting things go and just became a great all-around player."
See Banquet/Page B3
The other highlight award on the night went to junior Tanner Ray, who won the Best Singles Record award. Ray went a perfect 15-0 in number two singles play this year.
Other awards given out on the night included the 110% award given to Seth Daniel for his effort; the Silky Smooth award given to Nathaniel Crick for his style of play and Rookie of the Year to Luke McElroy.
Josh Plain won the Quantum Leap ward for his progress on the season, while Tony Popescu took home the Sportsmanship Award, while Braeden Bell and Aidan Brummer shared the Battle Royale Award.
With the celebration of the past season just wrapping up and a team camp upcoming, the tennis team is preparing for another run next spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.