BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Brossart 64, Pendleton Co. 35
Boone Co. 62, Newport 53
Calvary Christian 61, Dayton 52
Caverna 63, Lou. Shawnee 52
Elliott Co. 66, Raceland 62
Henderson Co. 78, Dawson Springs 29
Southwestern 63, Somerset Christian 52
Villa Madonna 79, Bellevue 67
Warren Central 88, Glasgow 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Augusta 65, Robertson County 57
Betsy Layne 69, Pike Co. Central 61
Butler Co. 64, Warren East 39
Hancock Co. 55, Cannelton, Ind. 17
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 65, Lou. Holy Cross 52
Lucasville Valley, Ohio 54, Raceland 53
South Fulton, Tenn. 73, Fulton Co. 34
Spencer Co. 64, Oldham County 21
