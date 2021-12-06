BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Brossart 64, Pendleton Co. 35

Boone Co. 62, Newport 53

Calvary Christian 61, Dayton 52

Caverna 63, Lou. Shawnee 52

Elliott Co. 66, Raceland 62

Henderson Co. 78, Dawson Springs 29

Southwestern 63, Somerset Christian 52

Villa Madonna 79, Bellevue 67

Warren Central 88, Glasgow 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Augusta 65, Robertson County 57

Betsy Layne 69, Pike Co. Central 61

Butler Co. 64, Warren East 39

Hancock Co. 55, Cannelton, Ind. 17

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 65, Lou. Holy Cross 52

Lucasville Valley, Ohio 54, Raceland 53

South Fulton, Tenn. 73, Fulton Co. 34

Spencer Co. 64, Oldham County 21

