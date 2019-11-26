Browning Springs players selected to all-star game

Submitted Photo

Seth Hartline and Michael McDaniel from Browning Springs Middle School are going to in Lexington this weekend to play in the Kentucky Middle School All Star Game in Lexington this weekend. Only 90 players in the entire state get selected to play in the game and the two seventh-graders will be representing Hopkins County. Hartline is the son of Brian and Kayla Mtchell and McDaniel is the grandson of Charles and Carol Shepherd.

