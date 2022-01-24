After six days of not being allowed to play or practice, Hopkins County Central got back on the floor at Whitesville Trinity and the time away from the gym showed as the Lady Storm fell on the road to the Lady Raiders 57-46.

The first half was a tale of two different quarters. In the first, with the score 7-7, the Lady Storm went on a 9-2 run to open up an 16-9 lead which would be Central’s largest lead of the night. Brooklyn Clark started the run with a 3 pointer off an assist by Emile Jones, followed by a nice drive to the basket by Brianna Fritz to make the score 12-9. Then Clark added another basket and Jones capped the run with a steal and layup. The Lady Storm led 18-13 after one quarter of play.

The first part of the second quarter belong to the Whitesville Lady Raiders who, behind a 3 pointer by Josies Aull and 2 baskets by Maddie Logsdon, opened the quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 23-18 lead with 4:12 left in the half. The Lady Storm continued to scrap to stay in the game and behind 2 steals and 2 deflections and the last 4 points of the half from Brianna Fritz the Lady Storm were able to score the last 5 points to go into halftime tied at 23.

The third quarter the Lady Storm came out and behind 3-point goals by Jones and Clark took a 32-28 lead with 5:27 left. Then fatigue started to show as the Lady Storm missed their last 10 shots of the quarter and went 1-3 from the free throw line to trail 36-35 at the end of three.

Any thoughts the Lady Storm had of making a run were ended in the first minute of the 4th quarter when Aull came out and hit back-to-back 3 pointers and then a pair of baskets to start the quarter on a 10-0 run, expanding the Lady Raiders lead to 46-35 with 5:27 remaining. The Lady Storm missed their first 5 shots of the 4th quarter before Sutton broke the streak with an offensive put back. The closest the Lady Storm would get was 48-42 with three minutes to play.

The Lady Storm finished with 10 steals and forced 16 turnovers, but the lack of being able to practice showed as the Lady Storm went 8-31 in the second half.

Brooklyn Clark had 18 points, 3 rebounds and 6 deflections. Jones had 9 points with 5 rebounds, 4 assist and 4 steals. Fritz had 6 points and 2 steals. Sutton added 6 points, 3 blocks, 2 steals and 10 rebounds, Kire Peyton had 5 points and Whitaker-Greer added 2 points. Aull lead all scorers with 27 points.

Hopkins County Central 18-5-12-11- 46

Whitesville Trinity 13-10-13-21- 57

Hopkins County Central (11-4) Clark 18, Jones 9, Fritz 6, Sutton 6, Peyton 5, Whitaker-Greer 2

3 pointers: Clark 4, Jones 1

Whitesville Trinity (7-6) Aull 27, Morris 15, Logsdon 5, HIbbitt 7, McDowell 2, Payne 1

3 Pointers: Aull 4