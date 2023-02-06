Swim and dive teams from across the region met for the Region One swimming and diving championships over the weekend, and several local athletes will be headed to the state tournament in Lexington next week.

Madisonville-North Hopkins finished fourth out of nine girls teams, and fourth out of tens boys teams in the championships, while Hopkins County Central was ninth in girls and eighth in boys. Murry High School claimed the top spot in each division.

Madisonville-North Hopkins sophomore Ryan Farmer claimed top honors for the Maroons in the one meter diving event, scoring a total of 347.3 points through 11 dives. He is seeded ninth in the state tournament.

The took third place in both the girls and boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relays. The girls team finished behind Hopkinsville and Murray. That team consists of sophomores Adison Melton, Audrey Tate and Emma Tagg, with freshman Addison Howard. The boys, which placed behind McCracken County and Murray High School, is made up of sophomore Reese Soriano, freshman Gavin Bunch and eighth graders Sy Soriano and J.D. Brown.

Both teams will also advance in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay after taking second in both events. The girls finished behind Murray with a squad that consisted of freshman Addison Howard and sophomores Adison Melton, Audrey Tate and Emma Tagg. The boys also finished behind Murray. Their team consisted of sophomore Reese Soriano, freshman Gavin Bunch and eighth graders Sy Soriano and J.D. Brown.

Bunch will also advance to state after taking second in the boys 50 yard freestyle. Brown will also advance in the boys 200 yard freestyle, in which he finished second.

Other results:

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

11. Avery Obrien — MNHHS

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

6. Aiden Clark — MNHHS

Girls 200 Yard 1M

6. Ella Kirkland — MNHHS

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

4. Emma Tagg — MNHHS

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

5. Alex Ray — HCCHS

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

6. Aubrey Tate — MNHHS

8. Katelynn Howard — MNHHS

16. Audrey Bunch — MNHHS

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

12. Jaxon Ratliff — HCCHS

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

3. Adison Melton — MNHHS

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

7. Hopkins County Central — K. Greer, E. Frazier, R. Richey and N. Ribay

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

8. Hopkins County Central — W. Lynch, I. Murrah, J. Ratliff and A. Ray

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

3. Addison Howard — MNHHS

12. Audrey Bunch — MNHHS

14. NyaJade Ribay — HCCHS

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

4. Reese Soriano — MNHHS

8. Jude Gamblin — MNHHS

12. Jaxson Ratliff — HCCHS

16. Isaiah Murrah — HCCS

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

6. Ella Kirkland — MNHHS

15. Kenadee Greer — HCCHS

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

14. Aiden Clark — MNHHS

15. Will Lynch — HCCHS