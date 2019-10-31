It was a tough Tuesday night for Madisonville North Hopkins as it lost on its home court to University Heights in the opening round of the 2nd Region Tournament.
UHA won the match in three sets (25-11, 25-23, 25-6).
With the win, the Lady Blazers moved on to semifinal action where they played Crittenden County on Wednesday night.
The Lady Rockets defeated Webster County in five sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Blazers came into the 2nd Region Tournament as the first seed with a record of 28-5 for the season. They also had an 18-1 record against the region.
North entered Tuesday with an overall record of 16-19, but had a winning record of 10-7 against region opponents.
"This was my first year coaching, and our team has been outstanding this year," North head coach Abigail Sanderson said. "They've been more than I can ask for as a team this year. The match tonight didn't end the way they wanted it to, but it's rough when you're paired with the number one seed in the region. But despite that, they came in with great attitudes, and they went in knowing that they had to fight."
UHA made quick work of the Lady Maroons in the first set, going on an 11-3 run to open the match.
The Lady Blazers quickly extended their lead to 20-7.
North was able to score four more points, but ultimately lost the first set 25-11.
The Lady Maroons made it interesting in the second set, keeping pace with UHA throughout.
With UHA leading 23-17, North took a timeout. With UHA on set point 24-18, North was able to score, giving the ball to the Lady Maroons with freshman Amya King serving.
North scored five straight points to make it 24-23 behind the play of senior Madison McCabe.
"I think that second set speaks to our team's character this year," McCabe said. "We knew that we're a young team and that we'd have to fight back. I think that really showed in the second set for us."
North was unable to force the second set into extra points, giving UHA the win 25-23 and 2-0 advantage going into the third set.
UHA managed to complete the sweep, winning the third set 25-6 and ending North's season early.
The Lady Maroons will be losing three seniors going into next season, including the team's leading offensive player in McCabe.
"McCabe has been the backbone of this program for years," Sanderson said.
"It's going to be hard losing her next year."
McCabe ends her senior season with 526 kills, including 13 on Tuesday night. She also recorded 473 digs for the season.
After graduation, she plans on continuing her volleyball career and study to be a pediatrician.
"I don't have any scholarship offers yet," McCabe said.
"But I've been talking to a few different schools and hope that something will come from it."
The 2nd Region Tournament will go until Thursday with the championship match at 7 p.m. at Madisonville North Hopkins.
