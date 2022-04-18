After taking their first two loses of the season, both against top 25 teams, Madisonville-North Hopkins broke their losing skid by claiming back-to-back softball victories to advance to 10-2 on the season.

It took extra softball for the Lady Maroons to get the win last night against Christian County.

Madisonville gave up one run to Christian County in the top of the first inning, but tied the game up in the bottom of the first on a flyball single by Chloe Young. It would stay knotted at 1-1 until the top of the fifth when the Lady Colonels would squeak out a second run to take a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brenna Sherman would reach on a fielder’s choice, then advance to second. A flyball single by Amber Osborne then tied the game at 2-2, but that was all the offense the Lady Maroons could muster in the inning.

The Lady Colonels went three-and-out in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Maroons one final chance to score in regulation. With one out already on the board, Kaydence Seargant knocked a single to right to put the winning run on base. She then stole second, and advanced to third as Christian County missed an attempt to catch her stealing. Madisonville was unable to collect however, and headed into extra innings still tied 2-2.

The Lady Colonels threatened in the top of the eighth when their lead runner was advanced to third on a sacrifice. The second batter would then get out on a bunt to the pitcher, and the runner would get caught in a rundown between third and home to bring the half to a close.

In the bottom half of the eight, Zoe Davis was placed on second. Noffsinger then sent her home with a flyball double to left field, giving the Lady Maroons a 3-2 victory at home.

Mackenzie Stoltz gets the win. Through eight innings she gave up just four hits and one earned run while striking out 11.

1B: J. Noffsinger, C. Young, A. Osborne, K. Seargent (2)

2B: J. Noffsinger (2)

RBIs: J. Noffsinger, C. Young, A. Osborne

On Saturday, Madisonville’s second game of the Marshall County Slugfest went better than their first, which saw the #18 Lady Maroons fall 12-6 to #23 Marshall County. Madisonville used a huge third inning in a 13 hit contest to end a two game winning streak and advance their record to 9-2 on the season.

Meade County got on the board in the top of the first inning, but from there it was all about the Lady Maroons. In the bottom half of the first inning, Madisonville’s lead-off batter, Zoe Davis, opened things with a double, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaycee Noffsinger to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third inning the Lady Maroons turned up the pressure. After Davis walked and Noffsinger was hit by a pitch to open the inning, Brenna knocked a three-run homer to left field to put Madisonville up 4-1. They would collect a total of five hits in the inning scoring a total of seven runs to go up 8-1.

Chloe Young would get the last RBI of the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Noffsinger to make it 9-1.

The Lady Maroons made contact 13 times in the game, while holding Meade County to just four hits. Zoe Davis was perfect from the plate, going 3-for-3 and picking up a walk.

Freshman Mackenzie Stoltz was scored with the win. She went the complete game, allowing just four hits and no earned runs while striking out nine.

The Lady Maroons are scheduled to be back in action tonight for a double header at home against the Lady Panthers of Dawson Springs.

1B: Z. Davis (2), J. Noffsinger, C. Young (2), A. Osborne (2), M. Stoltz (3), K. Justice

2B: Z. Davis

HR: B. Sherman

SB: K. Justice

RBIs: Z. Davis, J. Noffsinger, B. Sherman (3), C. Young, K. Justice (2)