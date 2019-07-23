After starting 5-0 and earning the top seed at the Best of the West 7-on-7 Tournament Friday, the Madisonville North Maroons were eliminated in the first game of bracket play Saturday, losing a 27-24 contest to Brentwood (Tennessee) Academy.
"We got beat deep early and were left catching up the rest of the game," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "We have to be alert from the very first play."
The Maroons were slated to play in the consolation bracket after the defeat, but the team ultimately decided to take an early trip back home from Hopkinsville, with coach Burgett using the opportunity to teach the team a lesson for the regular season.
"We have to pick up the urgency," he said. "There are no second chances in the regular season. You have to go out there and perform."
Now it's back to the practice field for North. The defeat marked the end of their 7-on-7 period and the beginning of two-a-days this week as the team enters its final stretch to prepare for the season.
"We begin two-a-days this week, and it's back to work," said Burgett.
The Maroons will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 when they host Caldwell County in the team's first scrimmage of the year.
