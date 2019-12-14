The Dawson Springs High School basketball team got back to .500 Friday night using a second-half surge to beat Hopkins County Central, 66-61.
The Storm were in control at the halftime break, sitting with a five-point lead, but the Panthers used a dominating second half to take the victory in front of their packed home gym.
Central had a chance to steal the road game but a Johntize Miller
shooting attempt hit the front of the rim in the final minute and the Panthers hit their free-throws the rest of the way out to take the victory.
The win puts Dawson at 3-3 on the season, while the loss keeps the Strom winless on the year at 0-5.
Dawson edged out ahead 15-13 after the opening quarter. The Panthers got out to a 10-2 lead and handled a late push by Central to take the two-point lead early.
Then they found a problem.
In a fast-paced game with both teams trying to create as many possession as possible, the Storm got things going in the second quarter.
Central outgunned the Panthers 25-17 in the quarter to take a 37-32 lead at the break.
In the third, Dawson flipped the script by holding Central to just 11 points in the period while scoring 18 themselves, including a 3-pointer by Landon Pace at the buzzer to make it a 50-48 game heading into the final period.
They backed up the strong third by opening the fourth with a five-point run to get the biggest lead of the night with six minutes left in the game.
Central would get the game to as close as three in the final minute of the contest, but the Panthers closed it out by holding them to no made field goals on the Stormâ€™s last seven possessions.
