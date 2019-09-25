Build it, and they will come. That's the plan.
The West Kentucky Archery Complex held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning to officially open the new outdoor pavilion off of Grapevine Road in Madisonville. The pavilion includes a covered spectator area and an outdoor shooting range for archers of all ages. The new expansion to the existing archery complex will be used by the Western Kentucky Archery Club for practices and competitions and will play host to several events throughout the year that will attract travelers to the area.
Members of the West Kentucky Archery Association, Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court were on hand for the ceremony. Local students ranging from elementary to high school, who are in the WKAC, were also present to put on a short exhibition after the ceremony.
"The indoor complex has grown and been a huge success for Hopkins County," said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. during the ceremony. "The West Kentucky Archery Association has played a huge part of putting this together, not only the indoor but now the outdoor facilities. The tourism committee helped get it off the ground from day one. They put their time, effort and money into it."
Whitfield said he believes the complex will still be the premiere archery complex in the area and the most well known for local archers.
"The youth in Hopkins County need things to do, and this is just a different avenue for them," Whitfield said. "We've got a lot of different sports teams, but archery isn't a conventional sport, and it has exploded, and it's been great."
Whitfield credited coach David
Starks with the rise of popularity of archery with the youth of Hopkins County.
"This is going to be a tremendous addition to what we already have in Hopkins County," Starks said. "It just gives another venue for our kids to take what they have from indoor to outdoor."
Starks also believes the new outdoor complex will help students get to the next level in college archery and possibly shooting professionally.
"The scholastic archery program is close to what they will experience as a college archer," Starks said. "If they are going to shoot in college, this will help them get to the next level."
Brian Sager, one of the coaches for the WKAC agrees with Starks.
"We've got kids who are juniors who are already being recruited by colleges," Sager said. "When we shoot in tournaments, we have a lot of college coaches watching these kids. It helps them further their career in archery, and we'll have some kids get a lot of the college education paid for because of archery."
Hopkins County Community Development Director Mike Duncan was also involved with the new addition to the Archery Complex from day one.
"We started out with just our indoor facility," Duncan said. "The new outdoor facility was a grant that we had. It's 250-feet long, 20-feet wide. Solid concrete under the covered area, and we also have bathrooms installed on one side and a storage room on the other. The county did the dirt work and our maintenance guys did the construction. It took a little over a year because of weather and things like that, but we came a long way."
Duncan said the covered pavilion will be the main spectator area for outdoor competitions that can now be held at the complex. Some highlights of the upcoming schedule for the West Kentucky Archery Complex include the Hopkins County Open on Saturday, Nov. 16, the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon classic on Saturday, Jan. 25, the Storm Classic on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the USA State Championship, NFAA State Tournament and Scholastic 3-D State Tournament in late Feb. to early March, 2020.
