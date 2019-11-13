The Monday night snow storm postponed a couple of events for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central that were scheduled for Tuesday night.
Central's Storm Chaos has been rescheduled to Thursday night at 6 p.m. Storm Chaos will feature scrimmages for the Storm and Lady Storm basketball team and the Central Dance team as well as a canned food drive for admission to the event, that will be donated to Hope 2 All.
North and Central also had a swim meet scheduled against Ohio County at the Hopkins County Family YMCA on Tuesday, no makeup date has been announced as of yet.
