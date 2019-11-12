Maroons, Hoptown to play Friday

The Madisonville Maroons' playoff journey got started last Friday night with a 35-28 win over Logan County on the road.
The win avenged North's 26-24 defeat earlier in the season and punched a ticket to the next round of the 2019 Class 4A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl where they will face another familiar opponent away from home in Hopkinsville.
The two teams played back on Oct. 11 and the Maroons picked up a 20-18 win stopping the Tigers on a two-point conversion on the very last play of the game.
North comes in riding a four-game winning streak over Hopkinsville, including a 20-0 win over them at this same stage last season.
North came back from being down a touchdown at halftime to get the hard-fought win in Russellville despite just 88 yards from the leading rusher in the commonwealth in Jeriah Hightower. But the senior managed to get two scores and the passing game flourished to make up for the missing yards.
Senior quarterback Hayden Reynolds went 13-25 for 265 yards and one touchdown throw, while also grabbing 69 yards on the ground with one score to lead North to the win.
Hopkinsville comes into the game after a 28-20 win over Calloway County. The Tigers came in with the region's top seed but struggled against the Lakers. Javier Bland needed a superstar performance to get the Tigers into Friday's game.
Hoptown's starting quarterback finished with 226 passing yards with two scores, while also rushing for 113 yards.
The winner of Friday's game will get a place in the state quarterfinal and will face the winner of the Franklin-Simpson and Allen County-Scottsville contest.
North has reached the quarterfinal the past two seasons where they were eliminated by Franklin-Simpson on both occasions.
Friday's game in Hopkinsville is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
