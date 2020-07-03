There’s an old Beatles song “In My Life,” and one of the lyrics in the song is “There are places I’ll remember all my life, though some have changed, some forever, not for better.”
The words of the Beatles can be applied in sports. There are places I remember from my sports career that will never come back and one of those is what I often refer to as “town baseball.”
From the early 1900s to the mid-1970s almost every small town in our area had a town baseball team at one time or another.
Although that type of baseball may never return in my lifetime in this area there are lessons that can be learned from town baseball that can be applied to other sports today. I am appalled today at the lack of organized sports for adults in our area.
To give you a little history on town baseball, I have seen teams playing from places such as Ashbyburg, Grapevine, Carbondale, Blackford, Island and Nebo.
Pryce Littlepage, who played on one of the Ashbyburg teams, remembered, “Every small town had a team at one time or another and I played at places such as Dawson Springs, Mortons Gap, Barnsley, Rabbit Ridge and Earlington.”
You may ask yourself how could communities of this small size have successful programs for baseball and more importantly, how can the lessons from those communities be applied for better youth and adult organized sports today?
I interviewed a couple of people who were involved in town baseball and found three significant lessons that can be applied to organized sports today.
Dedicated Volunteers
One of the backbones of any organized sport is you must have some dedicated volunteers. An example of a dedicated volunteer was Woodrow Coffman, who was the longtime coach at Sebree and then later in this life at Ashbyburg.
Coffman’s son, Danny Coffman, has many great stories when I talked to him this past week about his father’s experiences as a coach.
Danny Coffman noted, “Dad coached the team for several years. He would line up the players and also get sponsors. The uniforms would typically say the team name of Ashbyburg and on the back would be a sponsor from a little country store or business throughout the area.”
Everett Ashby was another Ashbyburg manager and he made a great sacrifice to make the team work. He gave up his cattle pasture for the summer so it could be used for the town’s baseball field.
Recruiting Players
When you look at some of the small towns that had town baseball, I didn’t realize until later in life that the managers who organized the teams also did something that is important in sports today: they recruited players to play on the teams.
Today if you are organizing youth sports or trying to organize any adult sport activity, you have to recruit people to participate as there are always other activities people can be doing.
In town baseball I grew up watching Ashbyburg as my grandfather and father would take me to the games. I remember seeing local players from Ashbyburg such as J.L. McCormick, Ben Miller, Sonny Ashby, Kirby Kercheval, Roger Friday, Ken Brooks and Freddy Preston.
Littlepage was one of those recruits by Woodrow Coffman, noting, “I was only about 14 or 15 years old when I first started playing but Woodrow Coffman, who coached Ashbyburg, had seen me play and he called and asked me to play. I did not have a car and had to be driven to the games.”
Littlepage added, “We had local players but we also had players from other places such as Carson Jones and J.P. Lutz from Nebo and Gene Ballard from Evansville who played on the Ashbyburg team.”
Danny Coffman remembered a little bit of his Dad finding players noting, “Dad has his brother, Carroll, as a pitcher and he also had my brothers, Steve, John and Don, on various teams.”
Limited Budgets
In looking back on town baseball it was certainly done on a limited budget. This is another lesson that can be applied today in any activity from youth to adult sports.
Littlepage recently noted, “Our baseball field at Ashbyburg was a cow pasture and the cows were somewhere else when we played. We played on Sunday afternoons and there were no lights.”
Littlepage added, “We really didn’t have expensive dugouts and the water that we drank in between innings came from a well that we had drawn the water from prior to the game.”
On a personal note, as a child I also remember one thing that Littlepage doesn’t remember as a player: the concession stand. When I say concession stand, it was simply someone selling bottled soft drinks, candy bars and peanuts. The highlight of my Sunday afternoon was getting an orange Long Tom soft drink and putting peanuts with salt in the drink.
It did not take as much money to run Sunday afternoon town baseball as it does youth sports today but oftentimes I think today that we spend tremendous money on turf fields, travel teams and staying in hotels. Sports can be just as much fun when they are done on a limited budget.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
