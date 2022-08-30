For many years the annual Madisonville Classic cross county meet has been one of the largest in the region, and Saturday’s event did not disappoint. Senior Joy Alexander led her Lady Maroons to victory, while the Maroons fell by a narrow margin to Webster County.

Joy Alexander has owned the cross country course at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School for the last seven years, so it was only fitting that the senior would go out in style, finishing her final race on the course at the top of the overall standings. During her career, she has never finished worse than second in a varsity race on the course.

Prior to Saturday, she’d run in the varsity race three times, collecting second place finishes in both her freshman and junior year — as a junior she finished just 28 seconds off the lead. She won the event in 2018 as an eighth grader running for the high school.

As a middle school runner, she finished 4th in the sixth grade and won it in her 7th grade season.

This year Alexander came across the line in 20:50.18, almost a full minute ahead of Webster County’s Mayci Moore who finished in 21:46.48.

Alexander was backed up by Madisyn Johnson who finished third (22:19.11) and Katie Gillette in fourth (22:37.94). Lacy Ray and Emma Evans wrapped up the Lady Maroons’ scoring efforts by finishing 10th and 18th.

Also running the race were Maria Diaz (24th), Maddi Parris (27th), Nyssa Poustka (29th), Kinsey Yates (33rd) and Emily Strahl (37)

As a team Madisonville scored 30 points, finishing well ahead of the Lady Trojans who had 67.

In the boys’ 5K, the Maroons put up a valiant effort to defend their home turf, but just didn’t have enough to take Webster County, the defending KHSAA Region 1 Class AA Champs.

Madisonville’s Drew Burden took the top overall spot, finishing in 16:51.97. Lucas Offutt was fourth with a time of 17:37.69, while Dakota Evans cross the line in seventh with a time of 18:00.92. Broderick Duncan (15) and Luka Celik (20) finished off the Maroons’ scoring effort.

Webster County put four runners in the top ten, with their fifth place runner finishing in 12th to give Trojans a 32-47 win over the Maroons.

Also running for Madisonville were Michael Strahl (36th), Mitchell Mayes (37th), Canaan Weldon (39th) and Nicholas Tooley (51st).

Hopkins County Central was one runner short of being able to field a full team in the meet. Mason McConnell was the highest finishing member of the Storm squad, crossing the line in 52. Also running were Hunter DeMoss (55), James Adams (57th) and Burchfield Cameron (58th).

Cornerstone Preparatory Academy had one entrant in the meet. Roman Traverso finished 21st with a time of 20:28.98.

In the Middle School boys division, Hopkins Central was 4th overall, led by Tucker Young in 7th and Landon Posey in 8th, with the Maroons finishing in 7th, led by Jude Gamblin in 19th. Cornerstone did not field a full team. Their three-man effort was led by Ezra Baker in 54th.

No local school had a full team entered in the girls middle school division. Central was led in the individual standings by Addie Menser in 7th, while Madisonville was led by Coley Mitchell in 10th. Audrey Render finished 36th for Cornerstone.