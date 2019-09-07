Jenny and David Sewell from Dawson Springs and Judge David Massamore from Madisonville will be inducted in the Semi-Professional Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Evansville.
The Sewells played a part in bringing the Tradewater Pirates to Dawson Springs, while Massamore brought baseball back to Madisonville with the Madisonville Miners. They will be joining fellow Hopkins County residents Rick Henderson and Steve Fowler in the hall.
"All three of them supported baseball in western Kentucky," said Fowler, who's on the nominating committee. "Massamore and I brought a team back to Madisonville, and Jenny and David played a huge part in
See Trio/Page B3
bringing the Tradewater Pirates to Dawson Springs."
"David and I are honored to be even considered, let alone receiving the nomination," Jenny Sewell said. "We never thought we would be recognized."
Jenny helped secure grants to build and maintain Riverside Park, where the Tradewater Pirates played until they moved to Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville in 2012. The ballpark was also home to Dawson Springs high school baseball. The Sewells also hosted players and bought season tickets.
"We were always helpers with the Tradewater Pirates," Jenny Sewell said. "But there were other people who were also involved with the team such as host families and season ticket holders."
The three will be inducted during a ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Evansville.
