Maroons fit for run at region

The Madisonville North Hopkins High School soccer team kicked off their 2019 campaign in fine fashion Monday night dismantling Calloway County 4-0.
In front of their home fans, the Maroons edged out ahead 1-0 in a tight first half before turning on the engine and exploding for three goals in last 40 minutes to send a message to the rest of the region.
"They were ranked 21st in the state, and we wanted to come out and make a statement," said North head coach Christakis Agisilaou. "We can't lose on our home field. That's a good team, and we wanted to show our level this year."
Senior Jeshua DeLeon opened the scoring after a long ball pass over the defense by Luke McElroy and slotting the ball under the diving keeper in the 12th minute of the game. From there, North controlled the possession but failed to make their chances pay -- keeping the scoreboard 1-0 during the halftime break.
"We let them stick around in that first half, but in the second half we finished our chances, and I can't be prouder of the boys," said Agisilaou. "There was some rust, but we knocked it off as the game got going"
As the rust wore off, the goals kept on coming in. Dalton Daves made it 2-0 with a great solo run down the left to start the second half. Zachary Brown finished a great team goal with a blistering run down the middle of the box for the third goal, and McElroy finished off the scoring putting home a bullet header from a corner kick.
On the other side of the field, Maroons' goalie Alex Brooks got the season off with a clean sheet saving all five shots on goal.
"I told them this is the way we have to continue; this is our home field, and we have to protect it," said Agisilaou.
One advantage the Maroons will be counting on this season is depth and it was in full display Monday, with coach Agisilaou constantly tinkering with his team throughout the game.
"This year we are probably 18-19 deep -- one of the deepest teams I've had, and we are not going to be afraid to sub," he said. "You could tell later in the game they were getting tired and our guys were fresh."
North is hoping that strength in numbers will help them reach their goals.
"Goal is always to win region, we know we can to do it but Hoptown and Henderson are always the favorites," said Agisilaou. "We didn't beat those teams last year, and they are at the top. We've got to beat them."
Many of the kids that played key roles last are returning this season.
"We return eight starters from last year. We have a solid experienced group of guys this year, and as long as we continue to share the ball, move the ball and trust each other, we can have a special season," said Agisilaou.
One point of emphasis for North this season is fitness, and they want to make sure they have it throughout the whole year.
"The guys have been doing a great job at working on their fitness over the summer. We are in shape now so during the year we won't be doing much fitness work because we are already in shape," said Agisilaou. "We can focus on soccer."
The coach said it's easier to maintain fitness during the season than getting in shape during it.
"I'm big on fitness," he said. "And it's something that doesn't show up in game one but comes up down the road."
Last year the Maroons season came to an end in the regional semifinal losing 6-0 to Hopkinsville.
"Last year it bit us in the butt," said Agisilaou. "We had injuries, guys were tired, we couldn't sub, we just weren't in shape, but we have changed that for this year."
