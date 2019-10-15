In his third straight appearance in the KHSAA Boys Golf State Tournament, Madisonville North Hopkins sophomore Jackson Hill finished tied for 15th with a two-day total of +7.
Marshall County's Jay Nimmo took the championship with a score of -3 and Taylor County won the team championship with a team score of +30.
Hill shot a thee-over-par 75 in round one and had a four-over-par 76 in round two on Satuday. Hill got off to a rocky start in the second round, teeing off on the front nine in the early morning tee times with cold conditions on the course at Bowling Green Country Club.
Hill bogeyed three of his first four holes and bogeyed seven and nine to put him at +5 as he made the turn. He bounced back with a birdie on 10, but bogeyed the next hole. After making par on 12, he birdied 13 to put him a +4. Pars the rest of the way in resulted in a one-under finishing nine.
"I just had to forget about the front nine when I made the turn," Hill said. "I was driving it well all day so I just had to trust my swing. I was hitting the ball well going into the tournament, so basically I had to trust myself."
Head coach Tim Davis was proud of Hill's effort and focus.
"The front nine was brutal on him in the second round," Davis said. "To shoot +5 on the front and then he came back on the back nine and shot -1. That's just him competing, and I can't say enough for him."
Davis said that the conditions were a factor for Hill with temperatures in the 40s and wet conditions from rain the night prior.
"On 15, for instance, that was a huge drive off the tee for Jackson, but after it landed it only moved one yard," Davis said. "Normally his drives are rolling another 10 to 15 yards."
Putting was also a struggle for Hill on the front nine. The flat stick woke up a bit on the second nine.
"It was all in my head," Hill said. "Instead of trying to make the putts, I just had to let it happen and trust my putting stroke and they started to go in."
Even though Hill is only a sophomore, the 2019 state tournament was his third consecutive appearance. As an eighth-grader, he placed 47th with a two-day total of +12 and also shot +12 last year as a freshman, good enough to put him in 36th. Not only did he break +10 this time around, but he also finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard.
"My composure really stood out this year for me," Hill said. "Just being around this atmosphere, I've gotten kind of used to it. Even though I didn't really perform to my expectations, I definitely improved and matured with the way I fought back over the two rounds. I really learned a lot playing in this tournament the last two years."
Davis agreed.
"We've been here with Jackson three years in a row," Davis said. "I've got two more sophomores, a seventh-grader, and a returning player who will be a senior next year. I think next year as a team, we'll be more competitive and possibly come back to the state tournament as a team. I think we'll be back with Jackson for the next two years, either way."
Now that the high school golf season is over, Hill said that he's planning on working on his short game in the off season as well as play in junior tournaments this spring and summer as he prepares for another run next year.
