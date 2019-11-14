The second round playoff game between Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkinsville has been moved to Saturday due to the inclement weather that hit the area earlier this week. The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
North is coming off of a 35-28 win at Logan County, which ended with tempers flaring between both teams after the final whistle. Hoptown was able to come away with the win over fourth seed Calloway County in a close 28-20 game last Friday.
In the regular season matchup between North and Hoptown, North was able to win by two points at home 20-18. With the game pushed back to Saturday, it will allow teams to get an extra day to prepare for the win or go home game. The winner of Saturday's game will face either Franklin-Simpson or Allen County-Scottsville.
