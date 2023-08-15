Two additional athletes going in this year’s Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame come from two different backgrounds in two different sports but each have left their mark in different eras of Maroon athletics. Part of this year’s class will be longtime baseball player and coach, Steve Fowler, and basketball standout Tayla Foster.

TAYLA FOSTER

Tayla Foster is one of the most decorated girls’ basketball players in Lady Maroon history. She started her basketball career as a seventh grader at Browning Springs Middle School.

She scored 26 points in her very first game and led the team to a Conference championship her seventh and eighth grade years. She was the team MVP her eighth grade year.

Foster’s high school career spanned from the Fall, 2006 until the time she finished her career at the end of the 2010 season.

Foster was four time All-District and three time All-Region.

By the time she finished her career with the Lady Maroons she was the second all-time leading scorer in Lady Maroon’s history. She was the Region Two Player of the Year her senior year of 2009-10.

One of her greatest accolades was being selected to the Kentucky Indiana All Star team where she led the Kentucky All Stars in scoring.

After her high school career she attended Tennessee State University and played Division One basketball from 2010 through 2012 and had a career high game of 32 points.

Unfortunately Foster had a knee injury (torn meniscus).

Foster then transferred and continued her career by playing at Bethel University from 2013-15.

Although she only played two seasons at Bethel she was a team leading scorer at 19 points a game and 23 points a game in her two seasons. She was a member of the 1,000 point club having only played 50 games.

While at Bethel she led them to two Elite Eight appearances and was runner up in the NAIA National Player of the Year voting. She was also Conference Player of the Year and the team’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). She was elected into the 2015 Womens Basketball Hall of Fame and is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame for her accomplishments.

She went on to play professional basketball in Mexico and semi-professional basketball for the Louisville Fillies and the Nashville Lady Icons.

She graduated in December, 2016 with a Bachelor’s in Arts. She is currently working as a color technician at Koro Seal Interior Products in Louisville, Kentucky.

STEVE FOWLER

When you mention baseball throughout the Second Region, one name that everyone knows from different generations is Steve Fowler.

Fowler was a high school player in the 1970s for Head Coach John Armstrong. He was All-District and All-Big Eight Conference. He was team Captain, had a .430 batting average and was the MVP on the last Maroon team (1979) to win a Regional.

After high school he went on to play at Kentucky Wesleyan College where he was the 1980 KWC Rookie of the Year. He was a four year letterman for the Panthers in Owensboro. Fowler was invited to a tryout with the Cincinnati Reds and a spring training invitation following his collegiate career.

Fowler’s mark on baseball, however, did not end with his playing days as he may be the most influential baseball person of anyone in the Region.

From 1990-96 he was Assistant Baseball Coach for the Maroons and during the era of 1996 through 2006 he served as Head Coach various times for the Dawson Springs Panthers.

Personally, I have always said that the wooden bat league that we now see in western Kentucky, southern Indiana and middle Tennessee would not have been possible without the vision and leadership of Steve Fowler.

Fowler was the Head Coach of the Tradewater Pirates from 1996-2006. He then served as Head Coach of the Marion Bobcats in the

league from 2006-12. Fowler then came back to coach the Madisonville Pirates (now the Miners) from 2012-14.

He was the Ohio Valley Coach of the Year in the Wooden Bat League as the Head Coach of the Owensboro Oilers from 2014-15. In 2016-17 he was Head Coach of the Muhlenberg County Stallions. In short, he has seen all phases of development of the Ohio Valley League.

Based upon his contributions to adult baseball Fowler was inducted in 2018 into the Mens National Semi Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

Today, Steve Fowler is living in Hopkins County and working with Christian County Schools.