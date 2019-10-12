Hopkins County Central's scored plenty of points Friday night against Calloway County, but turnovers and a high-powered Lakers' offense proved to be too much to overcome as the Storm fell, 69-35. The loss dropped Central's record to 0-7.
"We made some mistakes in the first half that we weren't able to overcome," head coach Stephen Wood said. "We made it close for a minute in the second half, but when you get in that position, you have to make some things happen, but we just couldn't overcome the first half."
Calloway County thought they had the game's first score taking a punt back to the endzone, but a roughing the punter penalty on the Lakers wiped out the score and gave Central the ball back with 4:33 remaining in the first.
Colin Rodgers had a huge gain for Central to give the Storm first and goal. On fourth down,
See Storm/Page B3
Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer fumbled the snap. He was able to recover it, but he was taken down behind the line of scrimmage and turned it over on downs.
The Lakers marched it down the field and found the endzone for a touchdown. The PAT was good, making the score 7-0 Lakers in the final minute of the first quarter.
After Central received the ensuing kickoff, Stringer was picked off and was taken back to the Central 12 yard line. Calloway County eventually found the endzone with a good kick to make it 14-0 Lakers.
The wheels were starting to come off for Central in the second quarter as Calloway County scored again to make it 21-0 Lakers.
With less than six minutes remaining in the half, Blasin Moore was hit hard in the middle of the field. The senior receiver was down for a little bit, but he did get up and walk off the field under his own power. He was able to re-enter the game later in the second quarter.
Calloway County found the endzone again to extend their lead to 28-0.
On the next drive for Central, the Storm was back within striking distance of the endzone. Rodgers tried to reach for the endzone but was a yard short. The next play, Nolan Adams ran it in for a Storm touchdown. Chase Garrett's kick was good to cut the Laker lead to 28-7 with 2:25 to go in the half.
Calloway County scored one more touchdown to go into halftime with a 35-7 lead.
A succesful onside kick to start the second half gave Central the ball at the 50-yard line. Stringer eventually found Rodgers from the Lakers' 20 as Rodgers tip-toed into the endzone for a touchdown. Garrett's kick was good to make the score 35-14 Calloway County.
The Storm defense was able to turn it over on downs around their own 40. Stringer found Moore deep down the field as was taken down at the Lakers 25. The very next play, Stringer threw to Rodgers who broke two tackles to get into the endzone for a touchdown. Garrett's kick was good to make it 35-21 Lakers with 6:55 remaining in the third.
Calloway County was able to find the endzone with five minutes to go in the third to push the lead to 42-21.
Central was able to get it down to the Lakers' 20, but the ball was turned over on downs. On third down, Moore went up high in the air for an interception at the Central 40. The very next play, Moore was at it again with a catch inside the Laker five. An unsportsmanlike penalty on Central brought it back to Calloway County 19.
"I just wanted to come out and win a game," Moore said. "I tried my hardest tonight to help my team win."
Jaxon Winn was wide open in the endzone and caught Stringer's pass for a touchdown. Garrett's kick was blocked, but a very late flag thrown after both teams ran off the field called offsides on the Lakers, giving Central another chance for the extra point. Central decided to go for two and Stringer handed it off to Dreyton Grimes for the two-point conversion, making the score 42-29 Lakers with 1:31 to go in the third.
After Central forced the Calloway County to punt, there was delay with the officials meeting over the punt. Moore called for a fair catch as was tackled immediately after he caught it. After a lengthy discussion, the officials called an illegal fair catch call on the Storm and interference on the Lakers off setting the penalties. After all that, Stringer was picked off around the Central 45 and ran back to the 30, giving Calloway County a first and 10.
Calloway County ran into the endzone for another touchdown to start the fourth quarter. The kick was blocked and the Lakers led 48-29.
Stringer handed it off to Grimes who tried to throw it down the field, but he was hit and fumbled the football. Calloway County picked it up inside the 10 and ran it in for a touchdown. PAT was good extending the Calloway County lead to 55-29 with 11:36 to go in the game.
Central's offensive woes continued as Stringer tried to pump fake a throw, but threw the ball straight down. It was ruled a fumble and Calloway County recovered. On the first play of their drive, they scored another touchdown to make it 62-29 Lakers with 10:10 remaining in the game.
"The cold conditions affected us," Stringer said. "But both teams had to deal with it. It made it a little bit harder to play, but it's no excuse."
Central again turned over on downs, giving Calloway County the ball at the Central 20. They scored a touchdown on the first play of their drive to make it 69-29 Lakers, forcing a running clock for the rest of the game with around nine minutes remaining.
Central was able to get one more score in as Grimes ran into the endzone for a touchdown. Garrett's kick was no good making the score 69-35 Calloway County in the closing minutes of the game.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.