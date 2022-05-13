Calendar

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Dawson Springs softball at Christian Fellowship — 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North baseball at Christian County — 5:30 p.m.

Dawson Springs baseball vs Todd Central — 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs Warren Central — 6 p.m.

Madisonville-North softball vs Calloway County — 6 p.m.

May 16

7th District Softball Tournament @ Caldwell County

Madisonville vs. Dawson Springs — 5:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Hopkins Central — 7:30 p.m.

7th District Baseball Tournament @ Madisonville

Madisonville vs Hopkins Central — 5:30 p.m.

Caldwell vs Dawson — 7:30 p.m.

2nd Region Baseball Tournament @ Hopkinsville and Christian Co.

1st Round — Sunday, May 22 at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (2 games at each location)

Semifinals — Monday, May 23 or Tuesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. @ Hopkinsville

Championship — Tuesday, May 24 or Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. @ Hopkinsville

2nd Region Softball Tournament @ Henderson

First Round — Monday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Semifinals — Tuesday, May 24 or Wednesday May 25 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Championship — Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m.

The semifinals and championship rounds of each regional tournament are being scheduled around high school graduations. No games will be played on the same night as any still participating school’s graduation.