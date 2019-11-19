On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, November 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
NIT Season Tip-Off: Bucknell vs. Penn State, New York- BTN 5:30 p.m.
Virginia at Connecticut- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Maryland (Baltimore County) at Louisiana State- SEC 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Maryland- BTN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois- ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Hero Challenge- GOLF 9:30 a.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Portland at New Orleans- NBA 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at LA Lakers- NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Tampa Bay at St. Louis- NBCSN 7 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose- NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany- ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, George Town, Cayman Islands- FS1 6:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.