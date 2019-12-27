After taking a few days off for Christmas, three local basketball teams will be back in action during the final weekend of 2019.
The undefeated Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons will travel the furthest from Hopkins County, going to the Florida Panhandle to play in the Marlin Holiday Classic for three games starting today against Mosley (Lynn Haven, Fla.). North will be at Panama City, Fla. until Sunday, Dec. 30. The Lady Maroons will be competing against schools from Florida and Georgia.
The Lady Maroons are coming off of winning the Russellville Food Bank Classic last weekend led by Camryn LaGrange, Courtney Peyton and Lindsey Peyton.
Courtney Peyton leads the team, averaging 16.3 points per game; LaGrange is right behind at 15.7 ppg, while Lindsey Peyton scores at an 11.4 ppg clip. As a team, the Lady Maroons are currently 16th in the state in scoring.
While the Lady Maroons travel south, the Maroons will stay in state and travel east to Lexington to play in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic. The tournament will tipoff today, with North taking on Louisville Central at 2:30 p.m. CST. The tourney will finish on Monday.
The Maroons are currently 8-1 with their lone loss handed to them last weekend in overtime at the King of the Bluegrass tournament. North is led by seniors Kenny White's 19.1 ppg, while Ksuan Casey is averaging 14.3 per contest through nine games. Deljuan Johnson is adding 11 ppg.
The Dawson Springs Lady Panthers won't be traveling as far as they will be heading to Bowling Green for the Lady Gator Holiday Classic. Dawson will open tournament play with Bell County at 10 a.m. today.
The Lady Panthers enter today at 3-5 and are coming off of a 1-2 performance at the Russellville Food Bank Classic. Brooklyn Clark leads the team in scoring with 22.2 points per game. Denisha Randolph has also stepped up for the Lady Panthers and is averaging 12 points per game.
Both teams for Hopkins County Central are off this weekend. The Storm will have one more game before the new year on Monday when they host Livingston Central, while the Lady Storm will get back on the floor on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Muhlenberg County. Dawson boys are also off until Monday when they will be on the road at Apollo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.