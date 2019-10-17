Hopkins County Central will be on the road at Logan County this week as the Storm will try to avoid their first winless season since 2014. The Cougars will be the first of back-to-back tough opponents for Central going into the final stretch of the regular season.
Logan County has had an impressive 6-1 season so far winning their first six straight games, including a 26-24 win at Madisonville North Hopkins in week six. Their lone loss came in week seven at Hopkinsville, 21-6. Logan will be coming off their bye week last week.
"Logan is another really good football team in our district," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "We've been playing them for a few years, and we watched their quarterback Tyler Ezell and their running back Gary Hardy come up with them. They're really good players alone with everyone else on their team."
Ezell has been leading the Cougar offense with over 1,700 passing yards so far this year and can also run the ball with 305 rushing yards. Hardy leads the team in rushing with 621 yards.
As for Central, they will stick to the same offensive game plan that's worked for them this year, which is primarily going to the air with the arm of Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer. The main target for opposing defenses all year has been senior receiver Blasin Moore, who has 887 receiving yards on 57 receptions going into this week.
"We're going to throw the ball a lot, we're a throwing team," Moore said. "We know what we can do, and we're going to do it to the best of our ability."
With the defense looking at Moore, it will open up opportunities for Central's other receivers such as Jaxon Winn and Colin Rodgers to make some plays down the field.
"They'll probably cover me a lot since they've seen the film on us," Moore said. "But it will give the chance to Jaxon and Colin to get open. Stringer will probably try to look for other people down the field."
Another option for Stringer would be to hand it off to Dreyton Grimes, who returned to the active roster last week from an ankle injury, which he's still rehabbing.
"Going through the game last week, it did wear down my ankle a little bit," Grimes said. "But it's nothing serious, I'm still good to go this week. Obviously Logan is a powerhouse team and we're going to go out there and try to execute our game plan to the best of our abilities."
Friday's game will also be the final road game of the season for Central, they will host Hopkinsville next week and have their bye in the final week of the regular season.
"The travel is not too bad," Wood said. "We try to get them there and get warmed up, but we don't want them to expend all their energy before the game starts. I think it helps them relax and get mentally prepared for the game."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
