Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central 6, Todd County Central 0: Central picked up their first win of the season with six Storm players scoring. Chase Garrett and Trevor Weldon combined for a shutout in net for Central and Garrett contributed with a goal of his own. Chase's brother Colin Garrett also scored along with a Austin and Carlos Sifuentes, Jesus Gallegos and Jaxon Greer. Austin Sifuentes and Colin Garrett each recorded one assist.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Calloway County 3: Camryn LaGrange picked up a hat trick on Saturday with three goals, boosting her season total to 10. LaGrange also recorded an assist giving her seven points for the match. Lillie Carmen and Abigail Center also scored for the Lady Maroons. Kara Franklin stopped four shots and allowed three goals in the net for North.
Boys Golf
Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central at Union County Invitational: Jackson Hill shot an even par 72 for the 18-hole tournament, finishing second individually. Trae Barber was right behind Hill on the individual leaderboard, finishing in third with a two-over-par 74. The Maroons shot 319 as a team, good enough for second place behind Daviess County, who finished in first with a team score of 305. Central finished in third with a team score of 326.
