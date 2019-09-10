Local Sports
Tuesday
Boys Soccer:
North at Owensboro 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer:
North vs. Fort Campbell 7 p.m.
Central vs. Webster County 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball:
North vs. Christian Fellowship 7 p.m.
Central at Crittenden County 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 10
MLB BASEBALL
Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Washington at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.) - MLB 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco - MLB 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Euro 2020: England vs. Kosovo, Qualifying, Southampton, England - ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, St. Louis - FS1 7 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China - TENNIS 6 a.m.
ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C. - TENNIS 10 a.m.
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds - TENNIS 9:30 p.m.
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds - TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TRACK AND FIELD
Day 2: U.S. vs. Europe, Minsk, Belarus - NBCSN 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.