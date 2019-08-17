Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central 2, Fort Campbell 0: The Lady Storm relied on a couple of freshmen in the 2-0 win over Fort Campbell, bringing their season record to 2-0 entering the weekend. Priya Holmes and Lily Melton picked up their first goals of their career with Central. Melton also picked up an assist and Katelyn Cavanaugh also had an assist. Goal keeper Kire Peyton stopped 14 shots, earning her first shutout of the season.
Madisonville North Hopkins 9, Christian County 0: Camryn LeGrange stole the show for North with seven goals for the game. Lillie Carmen, Kylee Coyle and Abigail Center each picked up two assists. Shayla Embry and Kensley Zieba also scored for North. Kara Franklin picked up the shutout in goal for the Lady Maroons.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central 1, Lyon County 1: Much like their cross-town rivals on Thursday night, Central's match against Lyon County ended in a 1-1 draw. Central was losing for much of the game with Lyon County scoring early, but a late goal with over a minute to play in the game gave the Storm the tie for their season opener.
Boys Golf
Hopkinsville 164, Hopkins County Central 168, Christian County 174: Central came in second by four strokes at Western Hills Golf Course on Thursday. Trae Barber shot under 40 but lost to James Folz from Hoptown for the second time this week with Barber shooting 38 and Folz being named the medalist carding a 36. Head coach Blake Nelson said that the Storm need to do a better job of closing out rounds.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.