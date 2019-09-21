Volleyball
Webster 3, Central 1: The Hopkins County Central High School volleyball team suffered their second straight defeat Thursday night losing (25-10, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19) to Webster County.
The Lady Storm started out the game cold, getting out matched in the first two sets, but they bounced back to take the third by five points and made it a close contest in the fourth. Zoie Larkins was the top performer in the losing effort racking up 12 kills, two blocks and nine digs. Joleigh Clark also had a solid game going for 40 assists while still providing 3 kills and Ashlyn Slate was the defensive presence ending up with 10 digs.
The loss drops the Lady Storm to 4-9 on the year and puts them at 3-7 in the region.
Caldwell 3, North 0: The Lady Maroons suffered their first district loss Thursday night falling (25-20, 25-9, 25-10) to Caldwell County. North had a close battle for the first set but managed just 19 points combined in closing two sets. Now, the Lady Maroons are under the .500 line at 9-10 and their district record sits at 1-1.
Boys Soccer
Central 3 , Butler 1: The Storm picked up their third win of the season Thursday night handling Butler County 3-1 on the road. Tim Clevinger, Jesus Gallegos and Julio Rivera-Mena all found a goal in the win while Chase Garrett came up with four saves in goal. Central is now 3-5-3 on the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.