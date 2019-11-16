Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. normally doesn't consider himself much of a gambler, but the lure of a free meal was more than he could pass up.
Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton hope to wash the potential free food down with a victory cigar if the Maroons can defeat the Hopkinsville Tigers this afternoon in the second-round playoff contest between the two 4A schools to be played at 2 p.m. at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks and Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble challenged Whitfield and Cotton to the friendly wager, with the losers having to pick up a tab for dinner.
"Mayor Hendricks sent me an email about the challenge, and we accepted because we have full confidence in the players and coaching staff at North," Cotton said. "We're excited for Madisonville, they have a great team this year. The community really gets behind our athletic teams and they'll be out there supporting the Maroons."
Tribble reached out to Whitfield about the wager, and he also accepted.
"Judge Tribble gave me a call about it, and I couldn't refuse," Whitfield said. "I know we're going to win the game so I couldn't say no to a free meal."
With Madisonville confident that the Maroons will come out on top, Hoptown is also confident in their guys to put up a good fight and hopefully come out with a win in front of the home crowd.
"Hopefully it will be a good game," Tribble said. "I know Madisonville has that good running back, but we didn't have our kicker when we faced them earlier this year. Hopefully it'll be a different outcome this time."
The details haven't been decided on the particulars of the meal, but Whitfield is already thinking ahead.
"There's some good places down in Hopkinsville," Whitfield said. "But we also have some good restaurants here in Madisonville to choose from."
Cotton said that he will be in attendance for the ballgame. Whitfield isn't sure he will be in attendance or not. Tribble said that he will not be in attendance, he will be attending the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game in Nashville.
"With the game being rescheduled to Saturday, I'm not really sure if I'll be there," Whitfield said. "But I'll try to make it to the game."
The challenge was made public on Wednesday with a tweet on Twitter from Hendricks, dubbing it the "put up or shut up" pigskin challenge.
