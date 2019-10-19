Madisonville North quarterback Hayden Reynolds carried the Maroons to a commanding 58-21 road victory over Calloway County on Friday night.
The senior passed for 314 yards, connecting on 14 of 21 passes for six touchdowns, while also providing a seventh on the ground in North's highest scoring performance of the season.
"We talked before the game thinking that they were going to load the box, and we have to be able to make those passing touchdowns to wins these football games," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "We did that tonight; we showed we have the ability to pass."
Reynolds said it came easy because of his teammates.
"It's just pretty easy whenever you have Deljuan (Johnson) and Marquise (Parker) to throw to," said Reynolds. "They get off the line real quick, and they are just open. So it's just throw it to the open person really."
Despite not scoring, Jeriah Hightower still found his way to the record books during the win. His 168 yards on 22 carries was good enough to carry his season rushing total over 2,000.
"Jeriah got over 2,000 yards tonight and became the first running back since Sonny Collins to do that, first since the 1970s," said Burgett. "It's a big accomplish for our team and for him."
Hightower shared the praise with his team.
"It's a big landmark, and we've been working on that since I was a sophomore, It's just a great goal to reach," he said. "I have to credit all my guys, the offensive linemen -- this is their record as much as mine. All the receivers that block down field; they make the big plays happen. This honestly is more a team record than a me record."
The win puts the Maroons at 8-1 on the season and gives them a chance to win the district in two weeks when they host Mayfield.
"It's great to end the district with a win, but we know in two weeks we going to have to battle a team ready to fight," said Hightower. "So we know what we have to do, and we have to prepare and get ready to play."
With Calloway expecting a heavy dose of Hightower though the ground, Reynolds took over the game form the opening quarter throwing for four touchdowns.
He started with a 64-yard bomb to Johnson in the opening drive, then hit Parker for a 31-yard fade rout for his second score, then hit Johnson again on a 43-yard strike for his third of the game just seven minutes into play.
"We just had more focus tonight as a whole offensive unit," said Reynolds. "All the receivers got off the ball hard, ran their routs hard, and it's easy playing quarterback whenever everybody is doing that."
Calloway hit their first punch at the five minute mark of the opening quarter after finally crossing into Maroon territory. Jacob Watters provided the score escaping North's defense for a 36-yard run to make it 20-7.
Reynolds stayed in his grooved and finished off the quarter hitting Johnson for his third touchdown reception of the night with a 36-yarder.
Johnson finished with five catches for 172 yards and three scores in the first quarter alone.
In the second quarter, the Maroons air raid continued as the Maroons quickly got the ball back and found their fifth touchdown of the night with Parker running home a quick slant. But the Lakers returned the following kickoff all the way back for a score to put the game at 38-14.
Reynolds again responded, this time finding a new target. Boyd Matheny became open running a streak down the right hand side and Reynolds completed a comfortable 51-yard pass for a score. North completed the two-point conversion to make the game 44-14.
Reynolds capped off his staring first half in the final minute by running in a the ball from eight yards out to put the Maroons up 52-14 and force a running clock for the second half and all but secure the road win.
"We are comfortable on the road, we are efficient on the road," said Burgett about the win. "The guys know what to expect and they do the things they need to,"
Next up for the Maroons is a bye week before hosting Mayfield in the regular season finale.
