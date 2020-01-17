Hopkins County Central (4-9) snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night with a 66-29 win over Livingston Central (3-8).
The Lady Storm got off to a 5-0 start in the first two minutes of play to take an early lead. Through the first eight minutes, Central led 16-9.
In the first four minutes of the second quarter, Central extended their lead to 26-11 on a 10-2 run. By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, the Lady Storm had a 20-point lead at 36-16.
Limited offense from both teams in the first four minutes of the second half gave Central a 39-19 edge, but a 11-4 spurt made it 50-23 at the end of the quarter.
At the one minute mark, Central forced a running clock with a 64-29 advantage and cruised home from there.
Hallie Hollis led the Lady Storm offense with 14 points. Madison Grigg recorded 12 points. It was an all-around team effort on the night as Keri Reynolds contributed nine points, while Kire Peyton and Mercy Sutton had eight points each. As a team, Central connected on 58% of its free throws, making 10 of 17 from the line.
The Lady Storm will be back in action tonight as they host Hopkinsville at 7:30 p.m.
