Hopkins Count Central competed in the Class 2A Region 1 Track and Field Championship on Saturday at Paducah Tilghman, with the Storm taking five podium finishes in the event, including a win in the 800m by Bethel University commit Deagon Harper in the 800m Run.
Results
Girls 100m Dash
Finish Name
7. Priya Holmes
Girls 200m Dash
Finish Name
8. Priya Holmes
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
9. Cameran McGuire
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
8. Cameran McGuire
Girls Discus
3. Lillie Whitaker-Greer
5. Leighjaye Barnes
Girls Shot Put
2. Lillie Whitaker-Greer
4. Leighjaye Barnes
Boys 100 Meter Dash
7. Logan Rodgers
11. Isaac Manning
Boys 200 Meter Dash
5. Logan Rodgers
10. Adyn Fenwick
Boys 400 Meter Dash
4. Deagan Harper
12. Hunter Lloyd
\Boys 800 Meter Run
1, Deagan Harper
7. Isaac Williams
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
6, Mason McConnell
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
8, Mason McConnell
Boys Discus
3. Kaden Groves
5. Konner Harrison
Boys Shot Put
2. Kanden Groves
5. Konner Harrison
