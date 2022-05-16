Hopkins Count Central competed in the Class 2A Region 1 Track and Field Championship on Saturday at Paducah Tilghman, with the Storm taking five podium finishes in the event, including a win in the 800m by Bethel University commit Deagon Harper in the 800m Run.

Results

Girls 100m Dash

Finish Name

7. Priya Holmes

Girls 200m Dash

Finish Name

8. Priya Holmes

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

9. Cameran McGuire

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

8. Cameran McGuire

Girls Discus

3. Lillie Whitaker-Greer

5. Leighjaye Barnes

Girls Shot Put

2. Lillie Whitaker-Greer

4. Leighjaye Barnes

Boys 100 Meter Dash

7. Logan Rodgers

11. Isaac Manning

Boys 200 Meter Dash

5. Logan Rodgers

10. Adyn Fenwick

Boys 400 Meter Dash

4. Deagan Harper

12. Hunter Lloyd

\Boys 800 Meter Run

1, Deagan Harper

7. Isaac Williams

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

6, Mason McConnell

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

8, Mason McConnell

Boys Discus

3. Kaden Groves

5. Konner Harrison

Boys Shot Put

2. Kanden Groves

5. Konner Harrison