Garrett, Sifuentes provide leadership for Central

The Storm soccer team was out at Hopkins County Central early Friday morning, preparing for their upcoming 2019 season.
"We lost three strong seniors from last year's team," said head coach Ben Lutz, who is entering his sixth year at Central. "We have a good balance of young and old this year. We've got some people who contributed last year and people who are looking to step into new roles this year, and hopefully they'll be able to contribute like we want them to."
Last season, the Storm went 7-13-1 and ended the season by losing in the first round of the 2nd Region Tournament against Henderson County 10-0. Central also lost to Madisonville North Hopkins 2-0 in the 7th District Championship match, but beat Caldwell County in the first round of the district tournament 2-1 in overtime.
"We're looking to beat Caldwell this year," Lutz said. "North has dominated the 7th District the past few years so it's a fight between us and Caldwell for the second spot in the region from our district."
Coach Lutz also highlighted a couple seniors to keep an eye on this season.
"Carlos Sifuentes will be one of our strikers this year, and Chase Garrett has been our starting goalie for the past three seasons," Lutz said. "I'm excited to see the leadership that they can bring to the table for us."
Garrett has high hopes as a new season approaches.
"I see that our team has really come along," Garrett said. "We have a lot of chemistry between the seniors since we've been playing together since eighth grade. I think we'll be really good this year. We've been going hard in practice."
See Central/Page B2
Sifuentes says the key is to get others involved.
"I'm just looking to making plays with my team instead of keeping the ball to myself," Sifuentes said. "Hopefully to make some goals that way. We've been doing a lot of scrimmaging just to get used to playing with each other -- practicing cross passes and shots."
Both seniors' leadership skills were on display during a scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon as Sifuentes led the offense on rushes up the pitch and passed to his teammates to create shot opportunities, while Garrett directed traffic for the defense from his spot in goal.
The season is set to kickoff at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, August 15 when the Storm host Lyon County.
