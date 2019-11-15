Hopkins County Central held their yearly winter sports event Storm Chaos on Thursday. The event was scheduled for Tuesday but got rescheduled due to the snow that hit Hopkins County earlier this week.
Storm Chaos is a showcase of Central's winter sports teams including swimming, archery, cheer, dance and basketball. It's also a canned food drive with all donations going to Hope 2 All.
"Coach Nancy Oldham started the event back when she was the athletic director in 2005," said current Central Athletic Director Kent Akin. "This is our 15th year, but the last four years we had the idea of giving canned food donations to Hope 2 All. That's the one thing I'm very proud of, we have a tremendous amount of food and cash that will go towards helping some people during the holidays."
The event kicked off by introducing the Central fans to the winter sports teams and honoring some notable fall athletes for their accomplishments this past season. Recognition included all-district honors for boys and girls soccer, participants in the state cross country meet and school football records broken by Adrian Stringer and Blasin Moore.
The Central cheerleaders got the crowd going, showcasing one of their routines followed by the Lady Storm basketball team playing a Red vs. White scrimmage. White ended up winning the exhibition match by a score of 20-8.
"Storm Chaos is an opportunity for the kids to go out and get recognized," Oldham said. "They're able to showcase what they got going into this year. As a coach, it's always difficult to play against your own team, but the kids had fun and they did a good job. That's what it's all about."
Following the girls' scrimmage, the dance team performed one of their routines and a half-court shot contest was held, with the winner receiving free wings from Wings Etc. for a year.
Then the boys' jayvee team took to the floor for a Blue vs. White scrimmage White ended up winning 21-18. The final scrimmage was the Storm varsity basketball team taking to the floor with some familiar faces and some new ones, including first-year head coach Michael Fraliex.
The Storm varsity team featured the high flying ability of Moore and the speed of senior Sam Almond on a couple of fast breaks. The Storm also showed the depth of their team with players coming off the bench to prove that they can be called upon late in the game.
Central showed the fans in attendance that this going to be a competitive and exciting team this year. The varsity scrimmage ended in a 54-54 tie.
With Fraliex taking the reins for the boys and Oldham entering her second year as the Lady Storm's head coach coming out of retirement, the 2019-20 season should be an exciting one for Central.
"When I look over our coaching staff, you can't compare that to any other schools in the state of Kentucky," Akin said. "Nobody has two better coaches than we do at the boys level and the girls level. Coach Oldham has proven herself time and time again, we're very fortunate to have her come out of retirement and come back with us. Coach Fraliex is so exciting with all the things he's accomplished as a coach and as a player. He really does a great job of leading and working with the kids."
The Lady Storm will start their season at home hosting University Heights on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The boys will tip off on the road at Todd County Central at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.
