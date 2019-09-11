Local Sports

Thursday

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. Murray- 7:15 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Wednesday, September 11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Oregon at Pittsburgh- ESPNU 7 p.m.

CYCLING

Vuelta A España: Stage 17, 124 miles, Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara, Spain (taped)- 11 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam- GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Atlanta at Philadelphia- ESPN 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego- ESPN 9 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

NWSL: Orlando at Chicago- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.

TENNIS

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.

WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China- TENNIS 6 a.m.

USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C.- TENNIS 10 a.m.

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 9:30 p.m.

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoffs: Phoenix at Chicago, Elimination Game- ESPN2 6 p.m.

Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle, Elimination Game- ESPN2 8 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FIBA World Basketball: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal 3, Dongguan, China- ESPNEWS 6 a.m.

