Local Sports
Thursday
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Murray- 7:15 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 11
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Oregon at Pittsburgh- ESPNU 7 p.m.
CYCLING
Vuelta A España: Stage 17, 124 miles, Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara, Spain (taped)- 11 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam- GOLF 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Atlanta at Philadelphia- ESPN 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego- ESPN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NWSL: Orlando at Chicago- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China- TENNIS 6 a.m.
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C.- TENNIS 10 a.m.
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 9:30 p.m.
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
Playoffs: Phoenix at Chicago, Elimination Game- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle, Elimination Game- ESPN2 8 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
FIBA World Basketball: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal 3, Dongguan, China- ESPNEWS 6 a.m.
