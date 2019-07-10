Miners 9U teams with McDonald's to raise money for USSSA World Series

The Madisonville Miners 9U travel baseball team partnered with McDonald's to raise money to send the club to the USSSA World Series in Indianapolis.
Players and parents were at the Main Street location as 20% of proceeds between 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday night went towards to the team's travel fund.
"We've done similar events at other McDonald's locations," said Chris McEnaney, owner and operator of McDonald's. "It's a great way to get the community involved."
McEananey said the goal set for the amount of money raised was $500, and by the end of the two hours $555 had been raised.
"We put some advertisement out there," McEnaney said. "Hopefully the team went out and recruited their fans so we can try to reach our goal of $500."
McEananey picked the hours between 5 and 7 p.m. since that's when his restaurant typically sees the most costumers for the dinner rush. Members of the Miners 9U team welcomed customers at the doors and brought food to the tables to interact with members of the Madisonville community.
"We're so appreciative to the community and McDonald's," said Laura McAfee, wife of Miners 9U head coach Shannon McAfee. "Travel baseball isn't cheap, and it takes a lot so every little bit helps. The kids are excited to work. They don't really care about the money raised. They're excited to play in Indianapolis."
Not only do the kids need to be committed to the game to play travel baseball, the parents also need to be committed to take their kids to practices and tournaments.
"The fun stuff like the event with McDonald's makes it all worth it," McAfee said.
The Miners 9U qualified for the World Series in Indianapolis by winning a tournament at Murray back on June 30. They will begin play for a world championship on Thursday.
