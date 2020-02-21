OWENSBORO — Madisonville-North Hopkins showed what a top 10 team is made of on Thursday night.
The Lady Maroons scored the game’s first 16 points, led by as many as 26 late in the first half, then fended off a stirring comeback attempt by host Apollo before winning 65-54 at Eagle Arena.
Ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press state poll, North (25-1) closed out regular-season play with its eighth consecutive victory.
“I was real pleased with the first half,” North coach Jeff Duvall said. “We were moving on defense, getting to their shooters, rebounding, and scoring at the other end.
“We were able to control the tempo in the first half and that’s what got us the big lead.”
Keying the big early run for the Lady Maroons was Amari Lovan, who drained four 3-pointers to help her team go on top 21-6 after eight minutes.
In the second period, Courtney Peyton, Camryn LaGrange and reserve Somaya Stafford fueled a 13-3 run that pushed North in front 41-15 after a basket by Stafford at 2:40.
The E-Gals (20-8) managed to score the final five points of the half to slice their deficit to 21 by intermission, but the damage was done.
“We started hanging our heads after missing a shot or making a turnover, and you can’t afford to do that against a team like theirs,” said Apollo coach Natalie Payne, who made wholesale substitutions late in the half. “They’re a very good basketball team.
“I was proud of the way we fought back in the second half. We made a real run at them, but we just weren’t quite able to dig out of a hole that big.”
Indeed, Apollo came out blazing in the third quarter, with Kassidy Daugherty and Addison Carter each hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Carter’s second trey of the quarter pulled the E-Gals within 45-38, but North got baskets from Lindsey Peyton and Courtney Peyton to rebuild its lead to 11 entering the final eight minutes.
Apollo was able to trim its deficit to eight on a conventional three-point play by Daugherty at 5:32, but could get no closer.
“Apollo is a good team — we had to fight them off at the end,” Duvall said. “This was a good game for us to play heading into the postseason.”
Courtney Peyton paced North with 19 points, adding six rebounds and four steals. LaGrange dished nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds, Lindsey Peyton had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Lovan scored 14 points.
The Lady Maroons were 25-of-54 from the floor for 46%, made 9-of-11 free throws for 82%, won the rebounding battle (32-27), and turned the ball over 13 times — nine coming after halftime.
Daugherty paced Apollo with 17 points, Shelbie Beatty came off the bench to grab six rebounds, and Amaya Curry had five assists.
The E-Gals — just 6-of-21 from the floor in the first half — rallied to finish 19-of-45 for 42%. Apollo made 7-of-8 foul shots (78%) and committed 19 floor mistakes — 15 coming in the first half.
Both teams begin district tournament play on Monday. The Lady Maroons open 7th District action against Dawson Springs at Maroon Gym, and the E-Gals meet Daviess County in a 9th District game at the Sportscenter.
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS21-20-8-16 — 65
APOLLO6-14-18-16 — 54
Madisonville-North Hopkins (65) — C. Peyton 19, Lovan 14, L. Peyton 12, LaGrange 8, Stafford 7, Franklin 5.
Apollo (54) — Daugherty 17, Carter 9, Curry 7, Floyd 7, Dunn 5, Sanders 4, Rowan 3, Douglas 2.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.